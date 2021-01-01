Harry Styles is richest One Direction member as record label doubles in value

Harry Styles is the richest member of One Direction after his record label doubled its value from 2019 to 2020.

The Adore You singer's Erskine Records Ltd is believed to be worth $39.7 million (£28.8 million), according to The Sun newspaper, after its value was previously estimated at $20.6 million (£14.9 million) in 2019.

In books filed to Companies House on Wednesday (14Apr21), it was revealed the value of Harry's company increased two-fold in the 12 months prior to March, 2020, with $20.1 million (£14.6 million) put into investments.

It comes after Harry's overall fortune was estimated at $86.9 million (£63 million) by The Sunday Times in May, 2020. And while his touring outfit reportedly made a loss of $2.5 million (£1.8 million) due to live shows being postponed or cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, he remains the richest member of the group, which has been on hiatus since 2016.

Niall Horan comes in second with an estimated fortune of $69 million (£50 million), with Louis Tomlinson at $62.1 million (£45 million), Liam Payne amassing $60.7 million (£44 million), and Zayn Malik in last with $50 million (£36 million).