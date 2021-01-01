Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after 'terrible' three weeks offline

Chrissy Teigen has returned to social media after admitting life without Twitter is "terrible".

The model and TV personality, who is married to John Legend, headed back to the site on Friday - just over three weeks after announcing she was quitting the social media platform on 24 March.

"Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol (laugh out loud)," she wrote. "I choose to take the bad with the good. I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles."

Last month, Chrissy departed Twitter because it "no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively".

Admitting she felt "deeply bruised" by nasty comments left on her page, Chrissy explained: "For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches... I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I've learned an incredible amount here."

Chrissy added that she has never learned how to "block out the negativity".

"I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you," she concluded.