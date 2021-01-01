NEWS Lil Nas X makes it three weeks at Number 1 with Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Newsdesk Share with :





Lil Nas X holds on to Number 1 with Montero (Call Me By Your Name), marking three weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart.



This week the track scored 64,000 chart sales including 8.4 million streams to hold on to the chart throne - the song’s biggest week of chart sales in the UK to date.



Meanwhile, American rapper and singer Polo G lands this week’s highest new entry with Rapstar, which debuts at Number 3, his second UK Top 5 and third Top 40 hit, matching the peak of his recent single Patience with KSI and Yungblud.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta’s collaboration BED bounces into a new peak at Number 4, marking Joel’s third Top 5, Raye’s second, and David Guetta’s 14th. Tom Grennan also reaches a new peak with Little Bit Of Love, up two to Number 8.



Dave’s new single Titanium from a new two-track drop debuts at Number 9, while its sister track Mercury with vocalist Kamal lands at Number 33. Doja Cat also makes a Top 10 debut with Kiss Me More ft. SZA at Number 10 – both artists’ second Top 10 single.



Further down there are climbs for Ferrari Horses by D-Block Europe & Raye, up six to Number 16, and Mimi Webb’s Good Without, which rebounds five places to Number 18.



Further down, Taylor Swift’s Mr Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) from her rerecording of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) enters at Number 30, landing just ahead of Rag’n’Bone Man & Pink’s new collaboration Anywhere Away From Here at 32 – Rag’n’Bone Man’s fifth Top 40 and Pink’s 35th. Tom Zanetti’s Didn’t Know climbs three to Number 37.



Finally, Wes Nelson lands his second Top 40 hit with Nice To Meet Ya ft. Yxng Bane. The track follows Wes’ debut hit See Nobody with Hardy Caprio, which peaked at Number 3 in 2020.