Taylor Swift makes chart history overtaking The Beatles to score third Number 1 album in under a year Newsdesk





Taylor Swift rewrites UK Official Chart history this week as her rerecorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) lands at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart, surpassing a long-held chart record by The Beatles.



The Official Charts Company can confirm that by scoring her third chart-topping album in the space of just 259 days (following Folkore on July 31 and Evermore on December 18), Taylor sets a new all-time record for the fastest accumulation of three Number 1 albums ever, and the first solo artist to do so in under 12 months.



The record was previously held by The Beatles for 54 years – the band notched up a trio of chart-toppers in 364 days between 1965-1966, with Help!, Rubber Soul, and Revolver.



Taylor Swift with her Official Number 1 Album Award from the Official Charts Company for Fearless (Taylor’s Version)



Fearless (Taylor’s Version) racks up just over 21,000 chart sales to become the star’s seventh UK Number 1 album, and outperforms the Number 5 peak of the original, released in 2008. The entry now places Taylor third among female artists with the most chart-topping albums, behind Madonna (12) and Kylie Minogue (8).



Taylor’s other UK Number 1 albums are: Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), and Evermore (2020). View Taylor’s Official Chart history in full here.



Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s former chart-topper Positions rebounds 45 places to Number 4 following its release on vinyl, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, and DMX retrospective The Best Of enters at Number 12 one week after the news broke of the rapper’s death.



Further down, there are new entries for French composer Jean-Michel Jarre’s latest album Amazonia (21), and Roadrunner – New Light New Machine by US hip hop boyband Brockhampton (24).