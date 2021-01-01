NEWS Liam Payne honours Prince Philip with portrait tribute Newsdesk Share with :





Liam Payne has paid tribute to the late Prince Philip by painting a portrait.



The 27-year-old Strip That Down singer shared his creation on his Instagram Stories, showing off the artwork from the early stages before presenting the finished product.



"Beginning something really special I hope," Liam captioned the first photo, and added alongside a follow-up: "Taking shape long way to go."



With the third photo, Liam wrote, "Hours later, ready for water color (sic)."



When he was finished, Liam proudly presented his portrait and commented, "Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip. Small tribute to you, thank you for your service."



The late Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last Friday at the age of 99, will be honoured at a private memorial at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The service begins at 3pm BST on Saturday.



All 30 guests will be required to wear face masks and sit in socially-distanced seats at the scaled-back ceremony, with Queen Elizabeth II due to sit alone at her husband's service.



Prince Harry, the late Duke's grandson, has returned to Britain from the U.S. for the occasion, while his pregnant wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex remains in America.