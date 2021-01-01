NEWS Kelly Rowland took over husband's man cave to record new EP Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Rowland hijacked her husband's man cave to record her new EP - and she may never give it back.



The Destiny's Child star dropped her new music in February and she found such inspiration in her spouse Tim Weatherspoon's special space that she's still spending lots of time there.



"He’s got these cool black and white pictures and this nice green (paint) on the walls," the Say My Name hitmaker said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, admitting she just can't get enough of the place's manly "vibe".



But now that her record has been released, the glowing new mum, who gave birth to the couple's second son, Noah, in January, is reluctant to give her guy back his spot.



"He's like, 'Am I gonna ever see my cave again?' and I’m like, 'Hmmm, maybe'," she quipped.



Rowland explained during the interview that she was inspired by the new generation of singers and how they put out music when she decided to release her EP, titled K.



"Everybody digests music so much quicker now," she said. "I love the way this new generation is just releasing music, when they feel something, they put it out. And I'm like, 'I'm gonna do that, I'm gonna try that, we'll see that happens.'"



She was also glad to create music when she felt inspired rather than feeling pressured to do so by a record label as she released K herself.



"I didn't have the worry about a label... for me, I just really wanted to create from a free place and I did and it was awesome. Not to say that I couldn't before, it's just a different kind of space and it felt amazing and I'm happy that I did," she gushed.