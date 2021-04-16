Bebe Rexha unveils second album Better Mistakes and drops new song Sabotage

Bebe Rexha has unveiled her second album, 'Better Mistakes', and released the new single, 'Sabotage'.

The 'I Got You' hitmaker is set to release her follow-up to her 2018 debut studio album 'Expectations' on May 7.

Bebe shared the album's artwork on her social media channels and dropped the third single from the record today (16.04.21).

It follows 'Baby, I'm Jealous' with Doja Cat and 'Sacrifice'.

The track-listing confirmed several big-name collaborations, including Travis Barker on the opening track 'Break My Heart Myself', Rick Ross on 'Amore', Lil Uzi Vert on 'Die for a Man', and Ty Dolla $ign and Trevor Daniel on 'My Dear Love'.

The 31-year-old star previously revealed the COVID-19 pandemic stalled her album but promised fans it will be worth the wait.

She said: "I just finished my album, actually, and it's in the mixing process. I'm really excited about it. It took me two years, and obviously, when the coronavirus thing happened, it kinda put a stall on it ... My fans are getting very frustrated, but I'm like, 'I promise it's gonna be worth it!' I really love this album more than any other album."

Meanwhile, Bebe recently revealed she was "writing an idea" for BTS.

The 'Meant to Be' hitmaker told fans she had been busy coming up with a demo but insisted the K-Pop boy band - which comprises RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - haven't heard it yet as it’s still in its infant stage, but it’s sounding “dope”.

During an Instagram Live with fans, she teased: “[BTS] haven’t heard it, it’s not a song for them. I’m just writing an idea for them.”

She added: “It needs work though; it needs a lot of work. But it’s dope.”

It's not her first foray into K-Pop, as she previously co-wrote SHINee's 2010 track ‘Lucifer’ and ex Fin.K.L member Lee Hyori’s ‘As Long As I Love You’.

It's not clear what the plans are for Bebe's demo.