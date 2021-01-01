Posthumous DMX song released featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana

A posthumous DMX song has been released featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana.



The hip-hip legend tragically passed away a week ago, following a stint in an intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2.



And ‘Been To War’ from the Forest Whitaker-starring series, 'Godfather Of Harlem', has dropped.



Swizz had said in a touching tribute to his late friend upon hearing the news of his death: “My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself.



“I’ve never seen a human like him – the closest thing to a prophet … there’s only one DMX.”



In a statement, the family of the 'Party Up' hitmaker - whose real name was Earl Simmons - said: "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.



“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."



Meanwhile, streams of the late music legend's tunes rocketted by 928 per cent after his passing on April 9.



A total of 75.7 million audio and video streams were counted on April 9 and 10, compared to 7.36 million on April 7 and 8.



Tributes have continued to pour in for DMX, with Snoop Dogg among those to pay their respects.



The 49-year-old rapper hailed the ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’ star for being selfless and always putting others before himself.



He said: “I’d like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God, and he was always pushing the right thing, and he was always trying to help other people.



“And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose his angel to come back home with him. He did his time out here."