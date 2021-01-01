NEWS Annie Lennox joins daughter for orchestral performance Newsdesk Share with :





Annie Lennox gave her musician daughter Lola a huge boost on Thursday when she joined her for a live radio performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra.



The Eurythmics star co-produced the track Wherever You Go and took on backing vocals during a session for BBC Radio 2's Ken Bruce Show. The pair were joined by string, percussion, brass and piano players for the remote performance.



The track, which explores long-distance relationships, was co-created by Lola, who told Press Association, "I absolutely loved working on this orchestral version of Wherever You Go with my mum. We had a fun afternoon where I taught her the melodies and harmonies that she would be singing, it was great to hear her voice on the song and to sing alongside her."



Annie was also thrilled to be given the opportunity to collaborate with her daughter.



“Suffice to say – I absolutely love working with Lola," she smiled. “It’s always a joy and a really wonderful place where we cease to be ‘mother/daughter’ but just two creative artists having fun with music together.”