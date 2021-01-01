NEWS J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer expecting first baby Newsdesk Share with :





J Balvin is set become a dad.



The popstar and his model girlfriend Valentina Ferrer have announced they are expecting a bundle of joy.



The Argentine beauty showed off her baby bump while gracing the black-and-white cover of Vogue Mexico, which was unveiled on Thursday.



Posting the cover shot on her Instagram account, she wrote: "The family is growing."



In an interview with the magazine, she also revealed she took a pregnancy test three times because she could not believe she was with child, adding, "What surprised me the most was when I felt it kick for the very first time."



Colombian star Balvin and Ferrer started dating after meeting on the set of his 2017 music video Sigo Extranandote, in which she played his wife.