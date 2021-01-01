NEWS Arlo Parks and Headie One confirmed to perform at the BRITs Newsdesk Share with :





The BRIT Awards 2021 today announced that one of this year’s most nominated artists Arlo Parks, and twice nominated British rapper and songwriter Headie One will perform at this year’s BRITs, alongside the already-announced Dua Lipa and Griff, on 11th May.



Arlo Parks: "To be able to share my work and vision with such a massive audience is a dream. I’m excited to create something that feels immersive and inclusive."



Headie One: "It’s my first live performance in 18 months, couldn’t think of a better place to do it"



London born Arlo Parks first started making music when she was 14, and in 2018 she gained management and her first recording contract off the back of a submission to BBC Introducing. In 2019, age 17 she released her first EP, Super Sad Generation, followed by a second EP later that year, alongside performances at Glastonbury, Latitude and supporting slots with Jordan Rakei and Loyle Carner. A place on the BBC Sound Poll and inclusion in Dazed’s 100 List followed in 2020 - beginning a truly exceptional year for Arlo. Landing covers with NME and Evening Standard, winning the AIM One to Watch and BBC Introducing Artist Of The Year Awards, making her debut appearances on COLORS, ‘Later.... with Jools Holland’ and Graham Norton, all whilst gaining champions in Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Florence Welch, Lily Allen, Michaela Coel and Michelle Obama. Her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams went to No. 3 in the UK Album Chart upon release earlier this year, and was critically acclaimed. Arlo is nominated for three BRIT awards; Female Solo Artist, Mastercard Album and Breakthrough Artist.



Headie One has cemented himself as one of Britain’s leading rappers and most formidable talents. Following various mixtape releases over the past few years, the 26 year-old Tottenham born-and-raised rapper was last year catapulted to new heights with the gargantuan success of ‘Only You Freestyle’ featuring Drake, breaking Headie on an international scale, and becoming Headie’s biggest hit to date, peaking at No.5 on the UK Singles Chart and amassing 16 million views on YouTube. His debut album Edna was released last October, debuting at No.1 on the UK Album Chart and featured multiple hit singles like ‘Only You Freestyle’ featuring Drake, ‘Ain’t It Different’ featuring Stormzy & AJ Tracey and ‘Princess Cuts’ with Young T & Bugsey. Headie One is nominated for two BRIT awards; Male Solo Artist and British Single for ‘Ain’t It Different’.



This year’s BRIT Awards will take place 11th May at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by award winning comedian and actor Jack Whitehall.



Nominations were unveiled last month with Celeste, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry and Young T & Bugsey joining Arlo Parks in receiving three nominations each, and Jessie Ware, J Hus, Bicep, AJ Tracey up for two awards as with Headie One.



Griff has already been named as this year’s Rising Star award winner.