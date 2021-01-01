Anne-Marie lets slip that she has more songs with Nathan Dawe on second LP

Anne-Marie has worked on more tracks with Nathan Dawe for her second album.



The 'Don't Play' hitmaker teamed up with the 26-year-old DJ-and-producer and rapper MoStack, also 26, on recent hit, 'Way Too Long', and Anne-Marie has now confirmed they have more songs in the bag for the follow-up to her 2018 debut record 'Speak Your Mind'.



Appearing on KISS Breakfast with Jordan & Perri, she spilled: “We had a session separately to this song, we made a couple of songs together, oh I just said something I shouldn’t have there. Yeah they’re going to be on my album!



“We did that and then this song came about and Nathan contacted me and was like “What do you think of this song?” and I was like ‘hmm okay, let’s have a listen’ because I don’t normally do songs I haven’t written, so I was like ‘let’s see’.



"But this song I felt exactly the same as you two, this is sick and there’s the whole lyric ‘It’s been way too long’ and I thought it was totally how I felt now, still, so yeah I just had to do it and I did it straight away and recorded it in my house.”



Meanwhile, Anne-Marie also has a duet with Niall Horan coming soon.



The 'Problems' singer revealed last year that she and the One Direction star decided to collaborate on music after bonding over their shared love of golf and that they had penned three songs together.



And it looks like fans won't have much longer to wait before they hear a track from the pair.



Niall took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and the cotton candy-haired pop star in glam attire in a pale green classic motor last week.



The 27-year-old star simply captioned the snap: "It's happening."



Anne-Marie had teased that the pair's "voices sound really good together".



The 30-year-old star said in November: "It was amazing actually. The communication started to happen after I pronounced his second name wrong on the radio, and then we started chatting and I'm into golf and he was like, 'We need to go and play golf!'



"We'd planned to hang out with each other but never did, but then this session opportunity came around and I was like, 'Finally, we're going to be in the same room'.



"It was a very creative process and we wrote three songs so we've got a few to choose from.



"I'm really excited about that because I feel like our voices sound really good together."



