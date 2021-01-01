Bobby Brown holds Nick Gordon responsible for deaths of Whitney Houston and daughter

Bobby Brown claims Nick Gordon was responsible for the deaths of Whitney Houston and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

The former New Edition star has long held a grudge against Gordon for his alleged role in the 2015 death of Bobbi Kristina, his 22-year-old daughter with his late ex-wife Houston, who was found unresponsive in the bathtub of the Georgia home the young couple had shared.

Bobbi Kristina's passing occurred three years after Whitney had also died in similar circumstances, with drug use listed as contributing causes in both tragedies.

In 2016, Gordon was found legally liable for his girlfriend's death but he was never officially charged, and on 1 January, 2020, he himself died from a heroin overdose.

Now Bobby has opened up about the personal heartaches in a new Red Table Talk interview, insisting he still believes foul play was "definitely" involved in Bobbi Kristina's loss, while also linking Gordon to the death of Whitney.

"He was the only one there in both situations, with my ex-wife and with my daughter, and they both died in the same way," he told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith.

Asked outright if he believes Gordon was responsible for killing Whitney, he replied, "I believe so."

He is sure Gordon was the one to provide both women with the drugs that led to their untimely deaths, stating, "This is my opinion of who I think this young man was, being around my daughter, being around my ex-wife. I think he was more a provider of party favours."

Bobby further claimed of Bobbi Kristina: "She unfortunately was stuck in a relationship, an abusive relationship, with a boy that basically controlled her to the point where her life was taken," he argued.

He went on to explain he had wanted to sit down for a one-on-one discussion with Gordon, but missed his opportunity as Bobby was in rehab for his own personal struggles when he died.