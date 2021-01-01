Exodus drummer Tom Hunting vows to beat cancer 'like a snare drum'

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting has vowed to beat cancer like a f****** snare drum" after being diagnosed with the disease.



The thrash metal legends' sticksman found out he has a gastric tumour in his upper stomach in February, and the 56-year-old rocker has shared his diagnosis to encourage people to watch out for the symptoms and to get themselves checked out by a medical professional if they "persist".



Tom also thanked the "great doctors" and support network around him.



He told fans on the band's Facebook page: "It’s a gastric tumour that was diagnosed in my upper stomach in February.



"I’m making this public to raise awareness for people to pay attention to symptoms of stomach and esophageal issues. If they persist, please go get it checked out. I’m not gonna be sheepish talking about it.



"I feel that if I can help someone with what I’ve learned, or someone out there has information to share with me, it’s a win-win! When you can name the enemy, it’s empowering, and you’re one step closer to killing it!



"I’m gonna beat this like a f*****g snare drum that owes me money!!! I’ve had great doctors and a great support system that is an army in itself. I’m ready for the fight!"



Exodus will release their new album, 'Persona Non Grata', in June, and Tom is "excited" to get back on the road,



He concluded: "We have a lot to celebrate this year with the release of what will be a career-defining album and tours to follow! I’m stoked for everyone to hear it, and even more excited to get out there and play some of it! I will see you all very soon! Cheers!!!’



His bandmates - Gary Holt, Steve 'Zetro Souza, Jack Gibson and Lee Altus - signed off: "With our never ending support for our bandmate, friend and brother. We Love You."