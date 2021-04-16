Paris Jackson features on The Struts' upcoming single, Low Key In Love

Paris Jackson is featured on The Struts' upcoming single, 'Low Key In Love'.

The 23-year-old model-and-singer released her debut solo single, 'Wilted', in November, and she has teamed up with the British rockers on their new track out on Friday (16.04.21).

Luke Spiller and co tweeted: "NEW SINGLE #LowKeyInLove Two hearts featuring the incredible @ParisJackson out THIS FRIDAY... (sic)"

Meanwhile, Paris recently insisted she is a "full believer" she should "earn" her success.

The musician insisted her late father Michael Jackson always made sure she and her brothers, Prince, 24, and Blanket, 19, didn't grow up feeling "entitled" and needed to "work hard" to achieve their goals.

Appearing on Naomi Campbell's 'No Filter' series, the supermodel suggested Paris "shouldn't be doing castings" because of her famous name, but her guest disagreed and said she needed to "earn" her place.

She added: "Even growing up it was about earning stuff.

"If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys 'R' Us, we had to read five books.

"It’s earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking 'oh I got this'.

"It’s like working for it, working hard for it, it’s something else entirely. It’s an accomplishment."

Paris - who is also in the folk-pop band the Soundflowers - added how she credited the King of Pop for introducing her to a diverse range of music, which she thinks is reflected in her own sound.

She said: "He loved classical music and jazz and Hip Hop and R&B and obviously the Motown stuff.

"But also like radio’s Top 40 and he loved rock music, soft rock. The Beatles.

"So we grew up around all of that and I feel like all of that somehow influences my stuff and if you listen to my album even there’s some movie soundtrack like influences as well like Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman, as well as like rock bands like Radiohead, and Manchester Orchestra."