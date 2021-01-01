NEWS Mick Jagger releases surprise lockdown song with Dave Grohl Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Mick Jagger has recruited Dave Grohl to give fans a surprise new song to blast them out of the U.K.'s latest lockdown.



The Rolling Stones frontman has served up Eazy Sleazy, an energetic track written while stuck at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.



Discussing the inspiration behind the tune, Jagger commented, "It's a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism.



"Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. Hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy."



And getting to collaborate with the British rock veteran was a real thrill for Grohl.



"It's hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It's beyond a dream come true," he gushed. "Just when I thought life couldn't get any crazier... and it's the song of the summer, without a doubt!!"

Eazy Sleazy has been described as a "deliciously dark" take on how people have had to adapt over the past year as a result of the global pandemic.



A performance clip of the track was released on Tuesday, featuring Jagger performing from his home and Grohl in the Foo Fighters studio.