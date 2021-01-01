Olivia Rodrigo unveils debut album Sour

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled her debut studio album, 'Sour'.

The 18-year-old singer-and-actress - who achieved chart success with her debut single ‘Driver’s License’ when it was released in January - has shared the artwork and track-listing for the hotly-anticipated LP, which is due to be released on May 21.

It features her record-breaking hit and recent single, 'Deja Vu'.

Alongside the album artwork, which includes the track-listing on a silver balloon on the back sleeve, Olivia wrote on Instagram: "my debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhhhhhh (sic)"

The record had already been teased in the description of the music video for 'Deja Vu' on YouTube, where a link takes fans to a page where they can pre-order the album.

Olivia recently shared how she wanted to write a song about the feeling of having lived through the present situation before, Déjà vu, because she is "fascinated" by it.

She said in a press release: “The concept of 'Deja Vu' has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends. I started writing and recording ‘Deja Vu’ last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout.”

The ‘Bizaardvark’ star made chart history with the release of ‘Driver’s License’, as it became the UK’s longest-running number one debut single since Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit ‘Crazy’, while also consistently topping the charts in the US and elsewhere.

And the singer recently said the success of the single has been “beyond [her] wildest dreams”.

She explained: “I mean, that is just everything. All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift – who is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song.”

The track-listing for 'Sour' is:

1. ‘Brutal’

2. ‘Traitor’

3. ‘Drivers License’

4. ‘1 Step Forward. 3 Steps Back’

5. ‘Deja Vu’

6. ‘Good 4 U’

7. ‘Enough For You’

8. ‘Happier’

9. ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’

10. ‘Favorite Crime;

11. ‘Hope Ur OK’