Maid suing Chris Brown over dog attack

Chris Brown is facing more legal woes over an alleged dog attack at his home in California.

Patricia Avila has claimed she and her sister were hired by the singer to clean his Tarzana home twice a week, and all was well until one of his dogs, a large Caucasian Shepherd, wandered into the back yard and attacked while the maids were emptying a vacuum cleaner.

According to Avila's legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Avila alleges the dog tore into her sister, ripping several inches of skin off her arm and biting her face and legs.

Brown, who was home at the time, called for emergency services and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for days. Avila says she thought her sister was going to die from the blood loss, and has since been left with severe anxiety and panic attacks.

The cleaner is now suing Chris for damages, claiming he failed to protect her from his dog. In the suit, she claims the very large dog has a history of being violent and aggressive toward people.

It's unclear if her sister - the actual victim of the dog attack - is filing a separate suit.