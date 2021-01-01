M.I.A. launches campaign to aid St. Vincent volcano blast victims

M.I.A. has launched a volcano relief campaign online to raise $137,000 (£100,000) for the people of St. Vincent in the Caribbean.

The La Soufriere volcano on the island began a series of explosive eruptions on 9 April, which sent clouds of hot ash into the air, causing water and electricity outages.

The latest and biggest eruption so far took place on Monday.

There are no reports of deaths or injuries, but over 16,000 residents living near the volcano have been evacuated amid warnings the explosions could continue for weeks.

The Paper Planes hitmaker has stepped in to help those affected, explaining the area is "very special" to her.

"I WROTE MY FIRST SONG IN BEQUIA AND THESE PLACES HAVE BEEN MY ISLAND AWAY FROM MY ISLAND FOR THE PAST 20 YEARS, THE DEVASTATION IS UNBEARABLE," she wrote on Twitter.

"WE WANT TO RAISE £100,000 TO IMMEDIATELY BUY ESSENTIAL SUPPLIES, PROVIDE EMERGENCY TRAVEL AND TO GET PEOPLE TO SAFETY NOW. THE MONEY RAISED WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO HELP THE 16,000+ PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN EVACUATED FROM THIER HOMES AND POPULATION OF 100,000 WHO ARE NOW AT RISK OF SEVERE RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS DUE TO THE EXTREME AMOUNT OF ASH FALLING...

"100% OF ALL DONATIONS WILL GO TO THE CAUSE."

As of press time, the GoFundMe campaign had reached over $27,000 (£20,000), with The Weeknd's manager donating $10,000 (£7,300) to the cause.