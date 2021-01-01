Lady Gaga reacts to Artpop Act II campaign and thanks fans for 'celebrating' the record

Lady Gaga has recalled being in "desperate pain" making 2013's ‘Artpop’, and thanked fans for "celebrating" the record by campaigning for Volume II.

The 'Born This Way' hitmaker has responded to the campaign for 'Act II', which subsequently saw #buyARTPOPoniTunes go viral on Twitter.

Gaga has been left with a "tremendous warmth" in her heart seeing the love her Little Monsters have for the LP, which she hailed as "ahead of its time" and admitted felt like "destruction" at the time.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find ... I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up (sic)"

The 35-year-old superstar was alerted to the campaign - which led to 'Artpop' hitting number three in the US chart - by DJ White Shadow, who produced much of the album.

At the time of writing, more than 39,000 signatures are calling for 'Artpop Act II' to be released.

The companion LP was due to contain unheard tracks from the beloved era.

Meanwhile, two years ago, the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker hit the headlines when she vowed to remove her 'Artpop' R. Kelly duet 'Do What U Want' from "all streaming services" following the allegations of sexual misconduct made against the R&B star.

The Grammy-winner made the decision to dissociate herself from the track and apologised for working with him after a host of women made allegations against Kelly in the Lifetime documentary series, 'Surviving R. Kelly', all of which the 54-year-old singer profusely denied.