Olly Alexander vows to release his 'best' leftover tracks

Olly Alexander has a slew of unreleased songs waiting to be released.

The Years & Years star - who has just released 'Starstruck', his first single since announcing he will continue as the sole member of the group - has vowed to drop the best tracks from his vault and offer what is left to other artists to do what they please with.

He told 'The Rebecca Judd Show' on Apple Music 1: "Some of the songs I never want to throw them away because they still are my babies and I still like parts of them.

"Maybe another artist would listen and like it, and want to do something, like their own thing, so I've kept a lot of them just in case.

"But, to be honest, the ones that are the best ones, I'm going to put them out."

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old singer, who is working on a new album, recently insisted Years & Years was destined to be his solo project for a while.

The pop trio - which originally formed as a five-piece in 2010 - revealed last month that Olly will continue to front the band on his own without Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen.

And the 'It's A Sin' star later admitted they knew for a "long time" that this is where they were heading because the way they make music was no longer compatible, though Olly is adamant there is no bad blood between him and his ex-bandmates.

He explained: "We've had the most incredible time but we changed so much in that time. As human beings our lives had changed and the way we made music changed.

"When we announced that it was just going to be me moving forward that was kind of a long time coming for us and nothing bad had happened, there was no drama or anything, but as people we just decided to do our things, really, and that was it."