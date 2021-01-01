Soft Cell reunite for first album in two decades

Synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell's first album in two decades is "a lot more worldly-wise".



The Marc Almond-led duo have been back in the studio in lockdown working on what will mark their first new music since 2002's acclaimed LP 'Cruelty Without Beauty'.



The 'Say Hello, Wave Goodbye' hitmakers went their separate ways with one final gig at The O2 in London in 2018.



However, they later reunited and hit the studio to record a brand new album for fans.



Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, instrumentalist Dave Ball said: "Before the O2 show, Marc and I hadn't seen each other in about 15 years.



"In the years between, we've started to sound mature.



"The new songs are still catchy, but a lot more worldly-wise."



This time, Soft Cell aren't aiming to top the charts.



On what fans can expect from the upcoming LP, which is due out in early 2022, the 61-year-old star continued: "We haven't tried to write another 'Tainted Love'. Maybe we should!



"But it'd be inappropriate for two 60-something men to try to write bouncy little pop numbers.



"That doesn't mean we've become miserable, and it's not heavy industrial music either.



"I'd say the songs are sounding quite minimal, melodic and bass-driven.



"I'm really pleased with how it's coming along, it's sounding great."



In the meantime, fans can get their hands on a 40th anniversary copy of 'Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret' this year, one of three reissues.



And there may even be a live-stream special of the pair performing the 1981 classic in its entirety.



Dave added: "Our first three albums are getting reissued by Universal, starting with 'Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret'.



"Marc has suggested we do a live-stream concert of the whole album, and I'd be up for that."



Marc, 63, and Dave are famous for numerous hits in the 1980s, including 'Say Hello, Wave Goodbye' - famously re-imagined by David Gray - 'Torch' and their cover of Gloria Jones' Northern Soul classic 'Tainted Love'.



Soft Cell are considered to be one of the most influential groups to emerge from the electronic music scene in the UK in the 1980s.



They released five albums, book-ended by their debut; 1981's 'Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret', and 2002's 'Cruelty Without Beauty'.



The pair originally split in 1984, before well-received reunions between 2001 and 2005.