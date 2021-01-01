Kacey Musgraves makes new romance Instagram official

Kacey Musgraves appears to have moved on following her divorce from Ruston Kelly by posting a shot of herself with her new boyfriend on Instagram.

The High Horse singer shared a picture of herself with Dr. Gerald Onuoha on her Instagram Stories on Monday, with the pair staring into the camera and smiling for the selfie.

Gerald is a physician at the TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where Kacey lives, and the Alabama native describes himself as a "healer", "astronomer" and "activist" on his social media pages.

The pair were also spotted embracing in Los Angeles as they waited for an Uber on Sunday, reports Page Six.

Kacey split from Ruston in July last year after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The Grammy Award-winning singer recently revealed the relationship simply "didn't work out" and since the split, she has started to re-think the entire concept of marriage.

"Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general," she said in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. "I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings. But look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. They're doing something right... I think I live best by myself. I think it's OK to realise that."