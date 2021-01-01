Moby regrets talking about Natalie Portman 'romance' in memoir

Moby regrets opening up about his relationship with Natalie Portman in his memoir, suggesting the drama surrounding his comments may have been the reason the book flopped.

In his 2019 autobiography, Then It Fell Apart, the musician claimed he took Portman for a drink and kissed her while visiting her at Harvard during her studies there in the late '90s.

After the book's release, Portman refuted Moby's tale that she was involved in a romantic relationship with him, saying she found it "disturbing" that he was using her to promote his book.

Moby eventually apologised to Portman and others he has written about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand.

Discussing the scandal in a new interview with The Guardian, Moby said: "There is a part of me in hindsight that wishes I hadn’t written the book."

He mused: "But then, sales figures indicate that not that many people actually read it."

When asked whether he regretted his behaviour around Portman, the 55-year-old responded: “A part of me wishes I could spend the next two hours deconstructing the whole thing, but there’s levels of complexity and nuance that I really can’t go into.”

Oscar-winner Portman told Harper's Bazaar in 2019 she was "surprised" to hear that Moby "characterised" the short time she knew him as "dating", remarking: "My recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school. He said I was 20. I definitely wasn't. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18."