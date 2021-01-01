Snoop Dogg: 'DMX was always trying to help others'

Snoop Dogg has paid tribute to his friend and fellow rapper DMX following his death on Friday, insisting God wanted his "angel" close at hand.

The Gin & Juice star, who teamed up with his pal for a Verzuz battle royale last year, offered up his thoughts about DMX's passing during a taped appearance for the Today show and explained the Ruff Ryders MC was trying to "glorify his relationship with God" in the final months of his life.

"He was always pushing the right thing, and he was always trying to help other people," Snoop said, reflecting: "And that leads me to believe that's why God chose his angel to come back home with him".

He went on: "He did his time out here. He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us."

Snoop's interview on Today will air on Friday.

Before his latest TV appearance, Snoop took to social media over the weekend to honour DMX, stating: "Love u brother. C u when I get there."

He also posted footage from the pair's Verzuz battle and added: "What they thought was a battle ended up being a family reunion. Of 2 Doggs who loved everything about each other thank. U. X for loving me back (sic)."