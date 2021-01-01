NEWS Taylor Swift heading for seventh UK Number 1 album with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Newsdesk Share with :





The first of Taylor Swift’s rerecorded studio albums Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is on course for Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart.



Fearless (Taylor’s Version) has a lead of 11,000 chart sales on today’s Official Chart Update (April 12), with the most paid-for sales and album streams so far this week.



The original 2008 version of Fearless was Taylor’s breakthrough release in the UK, peaking at Number 5, as well as Number 1 on the Official Country Albums Chart.



Should Taylor continue her momentum, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will become her third UK Number 1 album in the space of just over eight months following her two surprise-released lockdown albums in 2020 Folklore and Evermore. Her previous four Number 1 albums were Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), and Lover (2019).



A seventh Number 1 album would see Taylor vault into third place among female artists with the most UK chart-topping albums behind Madonna (12) and Kylie Minogue (8).



Following its vinyl release, Ariana Grande’s fourth Number 1 album Positions is on track to return to the Top 40 at 2, while French composer and producer Jean-Michel Jarre is heading for his highest-charting album since 1988 with Amazonia at 4.



Following his death aged 50 last Friday after suffering a heart attack, two greatest hits collections from US rapper DMX could enter the Top 10 for the first time; The Best Of is at Number 6, while The Definition of X: The Pick of the Litter is at Number 10.



American hip hop collective Brockhampton are in pursuit of a third Top 20 placement with their sixth album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine (20), while London indie rock band Flyte are flying towards their first Top 40 album with their second record This Is Really Going To Hurt (25).



Also on the cusp of entering this week’s Top 40 are American rock band Cheap Trick with In Another World at 34, and Bournemouth prog group Big Big Train, with a reissue of their 2009 album The Underfall Yard at 37.