Phoebe Bridgers' smashed SNL guitar fetches over $100,000 at auction

The electric guitar Phoebe Bridgers famously smashed onstage during her performance debut on U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live has raised over $100,000 for GLAAD.

The singer destroyed her Danelectro Dano '56 guitar after belting out the track I Know the End on the 6 February episode, and the instrument was put up for auction to raise money for the organisation, which attempts to "rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance", following the GLAAD Media Awards last week.

While the auction attracted a spattering of bids in the days after it was activated, a bidding frenzy in the final hours meant the final bid was for $101,500 (£74,056).

"I know she has a loyal fan base," Anthony Ramos, GLAAD Media Awards' supervising producer told Variety. "Saturday night when I went to bed, it was around $18,000, and I was like, ‘That’s a great number!’ I was kind of hoping we would get to 25. Then I woke up and it was 40, then 50, then 80, and finally over 100. Obviously we were very pleasantly surprised. I’m so thankful someone wanted to support our work and wanted that guitar so badly."

The identity of the winning bidder has not been disclosed.