Olivia Dean announced as Amazon Music UK Breakthrough Artist

Amazon Music has today announced that London singer-songwriter Olivia Dean has been selected for Breakthrough, Amazon Music’s developing artist programme.



Praised by The Guardian, NME, CLASH and more, Olivia has made a name for herself based on her endearing storytelling, positivity, and ability to draw a silver lining from even the darkest of clouds. In the past year alone she’s orchestrated an ingenious, socially distanced tour in a bright yellow truck; released her EP What Am I Gonna Do on Sundays?; and sold out two upcoming headline shows at London’s Jazz Cafe set to take place in June 2021.



As a Breakthrough artist, Olivia will receive substantial support from Amazon Music including bespoke video and audio content, global marketing support, increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists and programming, and a high-profile Amazon Original track available only on Amazon Music. Olivia joins 2020 Breakthrough artist picks Arlo Parks (nominated for Female Solo Artist, Breakthrough Act and Album of the Year at the 2021 BRIT Awards) and young MC JAY1 (two Top 20 singles), whose highly curated live specials (‘Tonight with Arlo Parks’) and documentaries (‘+44 Presents: JAY1’, released last week) showcase their artistry and musical journeys.



Olivia said: “I am so excited to be announced as Amazon Music’s Breakthrough artist. I am so grateful for their support and excited to work with their amazing team. We have so many fun things planned and I know they’ll be the best partner for realising them. Thank you for choosing little ol’ meeee.”



Olivia recently recorded two exclusive performances of “What Am I Gonna Do On Sundays?” and “Echo” for Amazon.co.uk’s virtual International Women’s Day event, which are available to watch exclusively for Amazon Music Unlimited customers in the Amazon Music app. Additionally, she was recently featured as the first track on Amazon Music UK’s Ones to Watch 2021 playlist, which featured rising artists tipped for future stardom, alongside Griff, Bree Runway, Joesef and more.



Breakthrough is Amazon Music’s programme to support up-and-coming artists, aimed at amplifying the best new talent and championing them at the most crucial moment in their careers. Amazon Music works with each Breakthrough artist and their teams to develop long-term, customised, global plans that are unique to each artist, with no two Breakthrough campaigns looking the same. In addition to Olivia Dean, Arlo Parks, and JAY1, Amazon Music’s first class of Breakthrough artists included country powerhouse Gabby Barrett, emerging R&B singer Kiana Ledé, critically acclaimed folk pop group Provinz, and rising German pop sensation Malik Harris.