Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo gets parking ticket

Olivia Rodrigo has reacted with amusement after she was snapped with a ticket for a parking violation in Los Angeles.



The Drivers Licence hitmaker posted a snapshot of an official red and white City of Los Angeles Parking Violation envelope to her Instagram story on Sunday, captioning it: "Damn this driving s**t isn’t all fun and games."



The High School Musical star did not elaborate on what she did to earn the ticket.



It's not the first time Rodrigo has had an ironic mishap with her car - in March the singer recounted to radio station 94.5 PST that she had struggled to pass her driver's licence test.



"Essentially, the time I got my drivers license it was my fourth try, which is really sad," she began, sharing that the first appointment for her test was cancelled because of Covid-19, and the second she had to reschedule because she was filming High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.



Rodrigo explained she flew from Utah to LA just to have another go but ran into a hiccup.



"I'm sitting in the car and the guy comes by and he's checking my lights and stuff like that, and he goes, 'Ok, honk your horn now'. And I go to honk my horn and the horn doesn't work on my mum's car and she had no idea that the horn doesn't work on her car because she never uses her horn because she's the calmest person in the whole world," she recalled.



The car was deemed unsafe for the test, but Rodrigo finally passed on her fourth try and got her licence.



"I got there eventually!" she laughed.