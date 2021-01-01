NEWS Polo G’s 'Rapstar' challenging Lil Nas X for Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Polo G’s new single Rapstar is off to a strong start on this week’s Official Chart First Look, currently at Number 2 and challenging current leader Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name) for Number 1. It’s set to be the Chicago rapper’s highest charting headline single to date, following guest spots on KSI’s Patience and Lil Tjay’s Headshot last month.



Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk’s new collaboration Anywhere Away From Here is also eyeing up a Top 10 debut, opening at Number 10 and potentially earning the British singer-songwriter his third Top 10 and P!nk her 21st.



Elsewhere in the Top 20, popular TikTok track Astronaut In The Ocean by Australian rapper Masked Wolf continues to climb, so far up five places to 13, and Ava Max’s My Head & My Heart is on course for a new peak, up five spots to 14.



Finally, Doja Cat’s new single Kiss Me More ft. SZA is in line to become her sixth UK Top 40 hit, starting at Number 19.



The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm.