NEWS Alexandra Burke to star in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat musical Newsdesk Share with :





Alexandra Burke is heading back to the West End stage to star in the upcoming revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.



The singer will take on the role of the Narrator in the London Palladium's summer production, which will star Jason Donovan as Pharoah and Jac Yarrow as Joseph.



Both actors will be reprising their characters from a 2019 production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical, which featured Sheridan Smith as Narrator.



"Over the moon to be playing The Narrator in @OfficialALW & SirTimRice @JosephMusical," Burke tweeted on Friday.



"Looking forward to 10 amazing weeks @LondonPalladium July 1-Sept 5 with the brilliant @jacyarrow & @JDonOfficial...



"Feels great to say... buy your tickets https://josephthemusical.com".



The star is no stranger to the West End - she previously trod the boards in the shows The Bodyguard, Sister Act, Chess, and Chicago.