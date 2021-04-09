DMX is dead: X Gon' Give It To Ya hitmaker passes away aged 50

DMX has died aged 50.

The rapper and actor tragically passed away on Friday (09.04.21) after spending a week in the intensive care unit after suffering a heart attack at his home on April 2.

In a statement, his family said: "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

Following the news of his death, several stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rap legend.

Gabrielle Union - who co-starred with DMX in the 2003 hit film ‘Cradle 2 the Grave’ – wrote on Instagram: "I was praying I wouldn't have to think about how to describe what you meant to me. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, Golden Girls reruns, New Edition and adventures.

"From random nights of go-karting in the hills of Sherman Oaks, [California] to bowling to just sitting in your trailer laughing with @anthonyanderson talking '80s soul music.

"You always made the time to look out for folks.. I am forever grateful for your joy, your laugh, your protection all these years and your hugs anytime I've seen you. You are 1 of 1. Rest in eternal peace my friend. Rest (sic)”

Whilst Viola Davis posted: "RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones. (sic)”

DMX – who was a father to 15 children – was a leading hip-hop performer, who achieved chart success with tracks including ‘Party Up’ and ‘X Gon’ Give It To Ya’.