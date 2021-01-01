NEWS Lil Nas X earns second week at Number 1 with Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Newsdesk Share with :





Lil Nas X lands a second week at Number 1 on the official Singles Chart with Montero (Call Me By Your Name).



With 62,000 chart sales in its second week including 8.6 million streams, the song finishes comfortably ahead of its closest competition, Peaches by Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon (2) which climbs one place to a new peak.



Meanwhile, Russ Millions & Tion Wayne fly nine places with Body (12) – Tion Wayne’s fifth Top 20 hit, and Russ’s third – while Masked Wolf’s Astronaut In The Ocean (18) also reaches a new peak after climbing two places. Silk Sonic’s Leave The Door Open (20) climbs three to return to its Top 20 peak, and D-Block Europe & Raye speed up a further six places with Ferrari Horses (22).



Further down, Olivia Rodrigo scoops the highest new entry of the week with Deja Vu at 27, finishing just ahead of Majestic & Boney M’s Rasputin remix, which leaps nine places to Number 29.



Black Hole by this year’s BRITs Rising Star winner Griff rises four places to a new peak of Number 33, and Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon is up three to Number 36.



Finally, Tom Zanetti climbs into the Top 40 with Didn’t Know after rising four places to Number 40. It’s the British DJ and rapper’s second Top 40 hit, following 2016’s Number 22-peaking You Want Me ft. Sadie Ama.