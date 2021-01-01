NEWS Brad Paisley performed surgery on son's pet fish Newsdesk Share with :





Country superstar Brad Paisley turned dentist for his son's pet fish last year.



The Whiskey Lullaby hitmaker was grounded for much of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so he made himself useful at home with his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and their two children, and that involved performing a small procedure on his son Jasper's pufferfish.



"My son had four pufferfish and was down to two - and this one was losing weight," he explained to People magazine, revealing their teeth can sometimes grow so long, they cannot eat.



Brad realised the fish needed a tooth trimmed, so he began researching procedures online, and got to work with a pair of clippers after sedating the fish with a few drops of clove oil in a bucket of water.



Kimberly recalled, "I've never seen him nervous before, but his hand was shaking."



Brad even reached out to a brain surgeon pal for a little advice as he struggled to control his shaking hand, but he pressed on with his task.



"You put him in the bucket, and he started to drift and go sideways, so I grabbed him in the net and held him," the singer said. "They've got like, a beak, and I clipped it and thought I killed him - but he made it!"



He then joked, "These are the things in a pandemic you do yourself!"



The pufferfish are just some of the many pets the family has on its farm near Nashville, Tennessee, where the musician also helps to take care of their two dogs, snakes, bearded dragon, and geese.