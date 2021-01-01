DMX's rap/rock collaboration with Steve Howe & Ian Paice released as rapper fights for life

DMX has released a cross-over rap and rock hit in a collaboration with Ian Paice and Steve Howe, as he fights for life in a New York hospital.

X Moves, his rock/hip-hop hybrid that also features Parliament-Funkadelic star Bootsy Collins, dropped on Thursday, and Cleopatra Records exec Brian Perera, who co-produced the track, is hoping DMX gets to hear it.

"Obviously, we are all holding our breath and praying that DMX pulls through and makes a full recovery," he said.

"As X Moves shows, he is still one of the most innovative and original hip-hop artists around. Our hearts go out to all of DMX's family, friends and supporters," he went on.

The rapper was admitted to White Plains Hospital on Friday night after suffering a heart attack. Reports suggest DMX has not regained any brain function since he was hospitalised. He remains in a coma, with his manager Steve Rifkind telling TMZ: "DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his wellbeing and it is not helpful and productive."