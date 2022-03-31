Rage Against the Machine kick Public Service Announcement tour to 2022

Rage Against the Machine have rescheduled their reunion tour for 2022.

Zack De La Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford were initially set to hit the road in March 2020, with a gig planned at the Coachella festival in California, until the COVID-19 crisis shut down the music industry. They then planned to tour in 2021, but now the Public Service Announcement tour will launch on 31 March 2022.

“The Rage Against the Machine tour will now start in the spring of 2022,” the band said in a statement on Thursday published to Instagram.

“Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Anyone who wants a refund can do so at your point of purchase for 30 days. We will see you next year,” they added.

The rescheduled tour will now begin in El Paso, Texas’ Don Haskins Center and follow a similar route as the postponed treks, before concluding with a five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August 2022.

The upcoming tour will mark the band's first dates since 2011.

Run the Jewels will be the support act in all but one of the shows.