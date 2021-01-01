NEWS Janelle Monae finds love with composer Newsdesk Share with :





Janelle Monae has reportedly embarked on a new romance with her creative collaborator, composer Nate Wonder.



The Make Me Feel singer was photographed kissing and cuddling Wonder while partying on a yacht off the coast of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Tuesday, which also marked his birthday.



Monae and her man have yet to comment on the status of their relationship, but she took to Instagram on the same day to share some photos of the rumoured couple posing together, and captioned the post: "a true wondaland. Happy Birthdae to my favorite planet N8 'rocket' Wonder. @natewonderful."



Another birthday dedication was uploaded on the profile for her Wondaland Arts Society creative hub, beside which she commented with a string of love-themed emojis, including red hearts, a smiley face with heart eyes, and a smiley face blowing a kiss.



They have been friends since meeting at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia in the early 2000s, and work together through the Wondaland Arts Society.



Monae revealed in 2018 that she identifies as pansexual.