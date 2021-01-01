NEWS Taylor Swift previews Colbie Caillat duet ahead of reworked album drop Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift is dropping reworked Fearless tracks left, right, and centre as she prepares to re-release the album on Friday.



The singer previewed the title track on Good Morning America on Thursday, and then offered another sneak preview of Breathe (Taylor's Version), featuring Colbie Caillat, on Tumblr.



She also recruited Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray to help her promote Friday's new release.



The 18-year-old Drivers License hitmaker and singer-songwriter Gray appeared in a TikTok video dancing on a bed as another re-recorded track, You Belong with Me, played.



"You ok? no. fearless (taylor's version) comes out tonight," Gray captioned the footage. "here's a sneak peek of one of our favorites."



Swift previously leaked new versions of Love Story, Mr. Perfectly Fine, a previously unheard collaboration with Maren Morris, called You All Over Me, and Wildest Dreams.



Last weekend, Swift revealed the track listing for the Fearless bonus album, explaining it will include 27 tunes from the project's recording sessions.



She is in the process of re-recording her old hits to thwart the new rights owners' efforts to make money off the originals.