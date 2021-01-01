NEWS Taylor Swift gives fans sneak peek at Fearless (Taylor's Version) ahead of release Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift gave fans a sneak peek at the title track of her re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor's Version) on U.S. TV on Thursday.



The Shake It Off star will release Fearless (Taylor's Version), which includes re-recordings of 20 songs from Fearless plus six never-before-released tracks, at midnight.



Taylor appeared on Good Morning America in a pre-recorded message to fans on Thursday and shared her joy over the imminent release of the new version.



"Good morning, America, it's Taylor," she began. "I just wanted to say, first of all, you guys have been so supportive at Good Morning America since day one of this entire process of me re-recording my music. I'm so ecstatic that my album Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be out tonight. It's crazy that it's finally here."



"I wanted to give you guys, as a thank you, an exclusive first glimpse of one of the songs on the album, the title track, Fearless," she said before the 15-second clip played.



Big Machine Label Group, where she first signed at age 15, owned the rights to her second album Fearless since its 2008 release, before they were sold to Scooter Braun, despite her well-publicised objections.



Last year, the Blank Space singer was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which Braun gained ownership of following his $330 million (£240 million) deal with Big Machine Label Group. Braun later sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for $300 million (£219 million).



The Bad Blood hitmaker has already released Love Story (Taylor's Version) and two "From the Vault" tracks, You All Over Me and Mr. Perfectly Fine, from the album. She recently explained that the six previously unheard songs are ones that "almost made the original Fearless album."