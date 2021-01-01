NEWS Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Drivers License' takes out infront as year’s top single Newsdesk Share with :





Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License zooms straight into first place as the UK’s biggest song of 2021 so far.



The US singer-songwriter’s debut single was an instant global smash upon its release in January, landing at the summit of the Official Singles Chart and pulling up there for nine weeks, making it the longest-running Number 1 debut single in 15 years, since Gnarls Barkley’s Crazy in 2006.



Drivers License has logged an impressive 707,000 UK chart sales to date, including 84.2m streams.



At the time it first hit Number 1, Olivia told OfficialCharts.com: "I want to say thank you guys so much, it means the absolute world to me that you guys are listening to and loving Drivers License. Sending you all the love in the world."



The TikTok sea shanty that became a global phenomenon



In second place is another debut single, Wellerman, by Scottish singer-songwriter Nathan Evans. After becoming a viral sensation on TikTok with the sea shanty last year, Nathan signed a record deal with Polydor to give the song an official release – including a remix with producers 220 Kid and Billen Ted. Wellerman has since notched up 396,000 UK chart sales, including 41.2m streams, and is a true global phenomenon, topping the charts in nine countries.



Other popular songs that sound-tracked TikTok challenges, dance routines and comedy skits have propelled up the Official Chart this year, such as CJ’s Whoopty (18), Streets by US singer and rapper Doja Cat (20), Latest Trends British newcomers A1 & J1 (21), SZA’s uplifting Good Days (25) and Wes Nelson & Hardy Caprio’s See Nobody (38).



Elsewhere in the Top 10:



Australian rapper The Kid Laroi claims the UK’s third biggest song of the year so far with breakout hit Without You (356k), while Tiesto is fourth with The Business (331k) – the Dutch producer/DJ’s joint-highest charting song in the UK after peaking at 3 last month. The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, the UK’s biggest song of 2020, rounds out the Top 5.



Don’t Play by Anne-Marie, KSI and Digital Farm Animals – a Number 2 smash in January - is at 6. Rapper KSI and producer Digital Farm Animals also pick up another entry further with their Craig David collaboration Really Love (39)



Plus the first Number 1 of 2021 - Little Mix’s Sweet Melody - closes out the Top 10.



Dance music keeps us shuffling through Lockdown 3.0



A flurry of dance tracks have kept us moving in the third lockdown - Irish producer Shane Codd places at 9 with his debut single Get Out My Head, while Travis Scott & HVME’s Goosebumps (12), party anthem Friday by Riton & Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman (14) and ATB and Topic & A7S’ Your Love (9pm) lands at Number 30.



And finally, big new releases in the year-to-date Top 40 include Justin Bieber’s Anyone at 11, Ed Sheeran’s Afterglow at 15, Ariana Grande’s 34+35 at 17, and The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears at 22.