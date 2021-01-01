Lola Lennox feels 'really lucky' to have worked with her mother Annie Lennox

Lola Lennox feels "really lucky" that she got to work with her iconic mother Annie Lennox on her latest single.

The 30-year-old pop star's track 'Wherever You Go' was somewhat of a family affair, with the 66-year-old Eurythmics star and Lola's boyfriend, Braeden Wright, 32, co-producing the song.

And the singer-songwriter - whose father is film producer Uri Fruchtmann - has insisted the process was effortless.

Lola told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I was sending songs to different producers and it wasn’t working.

“I was like, ‘This doesn’t sound like me.’ And then me, my mum and my boyfriend Braeden, who is the other co-producer, got together in our home studio set-up and it just clicked.

“I’ve been a spectator of her creativity and her hard work. And it’s really nice that with this, we actually get to kind of have a partnership together.

“We got on really well and don’t bicker much. I feel really lucky.”

The single, which is released alongside a stunning Natalie Johns-helmed promo, is fittingly about being apart from loved ones as many have been amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the London-born star, who moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music career, wanted to express the "excitement that comes with having people in your life to love."

She explained in a press release: "I am used to the feeling of having my heart in two places. It’s a transient emotion that stretches across cities and oceans.

“I wrote 'Wherever You Go' about missing people. I moved to LA a few years ago, leaving behind friends, family and memories. Whilst navigating a new life in America, I clung to the people I left behind; losing them was a hard part of growing up and pursuing my dreams in music. Despite the song reflecting the challenges of longing, I wanted the music to feel positive and express the excitement that comes with having people in your life to love. Managing long-distance relationships is a lesson in letting go and being receptive to whatever outcome life hands you; that openness is the place the music came from. Over time I’ve seen how the message of ‘Wherever You Go’ has evolved whilst the world has changed so much. In 2020, we all had to adapt to a life far apart from those we love.”

'Wherever You Go' follows 2020's acclaimed singles 'Back At Wrong' and 'La La Love Me'.