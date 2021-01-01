Cardi B spoils two-year-old daughter with designer bag splurge

Cardi B is ensuring her daughter Kulture has a wardrobe stocked full of designer gear after spending thousands of dollars on new luxury handbags for the toddler.

The WAP hitmaker enjoyed a shopping spree on Monday and showed off her goods on Instagram, admitting everything she had purchased was for the two-year-old, her child with her rapper husband Offset.

Among the gifts she showed off were seven luxury handbags and a bracelet, including two mini Lady Dior bags, a Blue Dior Oblique Jacquard Saddle bag, a hot pink Chanel mini flap purse, a Chanel vanity case, a Chanel pearl bucket bag, and a Chanel bracelet.

"Oooh, I went crazy shopping. All for Kulture though, nothing is mine - all KK," the 28-year-old said in the clip.

Cardi then went on explain why she loves to splurge on her little girl, adding, "What? God gave me a doll for a reason!"

The star also shared clips of her unwrapping the expensive pieces, and captioned the post, "This is what happens when God gives me the baby girl I always wanted. I shop more for her than I do myself."

The rapper has also set up an Instagram account for her and Offset's daughter, and she said in a recent interview with XXL magazine that she wants the youngster to be "business savvy".

"I want her to feel like she's just unstoppable. I want her to be humble. I want her to be ambitious. I don't want you to feel like you gotta get it from somebody else. Or to settle for less. I want her to be something. I want her to be a somebody," she explained.