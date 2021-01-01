NEWS Roddy Ricch tops iHeartRadio Music Awards nominees Newsdesk Share with :





Rapper Roddy Ricch will be the artist to beat at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards after landing seven nominations.



The hip-hop hitmaker will compete for Male Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and New Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, while his DaBaby collaboration, Rockstar, is up for the Song of the Year honour, for which they will compete against The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, Circles by Post Malone, Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now, and Harry Styles's Watermelon Sugar.



Ricch also has a high chance of winning the Hip-Hop Song of the Year title as he earns three nods in that category alone for Rockstar, The Box, and High Fashion (featuring Mustard), although Rockstar is oddly missing from the nominees for Best Collaboration, which is instead made up of Savage (Remix) by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, Chris Brown and Young Thug's Go Crazy, Holy from Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper, Mood by 24kGoldn and iann dior, and Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth's I Hope.



Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion will do battle with Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift for Female Artist of the Year, and the Best Duo/Group of the Year award will be a fight between BTS, Dan + Shay, the Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, and twenty one pilots.



This year, there will also be a new fan-voted category, TikTok Bop of the Year, featuring nominees like The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP, and Doja Cat's Say So.



The winners will be unveiled at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on 27 May, a year after 2020's TV celebration was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis.



The full list of nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards is:



Song of the Year:

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

"Circles" - Post Malone

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"ROCKSTAR" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles



Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift



Male Artist of the Year:

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd



Best Duo/Group of the Year:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots



Best Collaboration:

"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Holy" - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

"Mood" - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

"Savage" (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce



Best New Pop Artist:

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke



Alternative Rock Song of the Year:

"Bang!" - AJR

"Bloody Valentine" - Machine Gun Kelly

"everything i wanted" - Billie Eilish

"Level Of Concern" - twenty one pilots

"Monsters" - All Time Low featuring blackbear



Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots



Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows



Rock Song of the Year:

"Death By Rock And Roll" - The Pretty Reckless

"Patience" - Chris Cornell

"Shame Shame" - Foo Fighters

"Shot In The Dark" - AC/DC

"Under The Graveyard" - Ozzy Osbourne



Rock Artist of the Year:

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless



Country Song of the Year:

"Even Though I'm Leaving" - Luke Combs

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett

"Nobody But You" - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

"One Margarita" - Luke Bryan

"The Bones" - Maren Morris



Country Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett



Best New Country Artist:

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers



Dance Song of the Year:

"Head & Heart" - Joel Corry x MNEK

"ily (i love you baby)" - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

"Lasting Lover" - Sigala & James Arthur

"Rain On Me" - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Roses" (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN



Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Tiesto



Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

"High Fashion" - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake

"ROCKSTAR" - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

"Savage" (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce

"The Box" - Roddy Ricch



Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch



Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Roddy Ricch



R&B Song of the Year:

"B.S." - Jhene Aiko featuring H.E.R.

"Go Crazy" - Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Heat" Chris Brown featuring Gunna

"Playing Games" - Summer Walker

"Slide" - H.E.R. featuring YG



R&B Artist of the Year:

Chris Brown

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Snoh Aalegra

Summer Walker



Best New R&B Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Lonr.

Mahalia

Skip Marley

Snoh Aalegra



Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:

"Caramelo" - Ozuna

"Dakiti" - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

"Hawai" (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd

"RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)" - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

"Tusa" - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj



Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna



Best New Latin Artist:

Chesca

Jay Wheeler

Natanael Cano

Neto Bernal

Rauw Alejandro



Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

"Palabra De Hombre" - El Fantasma

"Se Me Olvido" - Christian Nodal

"Solo Tu" - Calibre 50

"Te Volvería A Elegir" - Calibre 50

"Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo" - Lenin Ramírez featuring Grupo Firme



Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Banda Los Sebastianes

Calibre 50

Christian Nodal

Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey

Gerardo Ortíz



Producer of the Year:

Andrew Watt

Dr Luke

Frank Dukes

Louis Bell

Max Martin



Songwriter of the Year:

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas



Best Lyrics:

"Adore You" - Harry Styles

"Before You Go" - Lewis Capaldi

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

"cardigan" - Taylor Swift

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"everything i wanted" - Billie Eilish

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

"If The World Was Ending" - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

"Intentions" - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake



Best Cover Song:

"Adore You" (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover

"Can't Take My Eyes Off You" (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover

"Fix You" (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover

"Heart Of Glass" (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover

"Juice" (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover



Best Fan Army:

#Agnation - Agnez Mo

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BLINK - BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY - BTS

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens - NCT 127

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift



Best Music Video:

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

"Don't Start Now" - Dua Lipa

"Dynamite" - BTS

"Hawái" - Maluma

"How You Like That" - BLACKPINK

"Life Is Good" - Future featuring Drake

"Rain On Me" - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"WAP" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Watermelon Sugar" - Harry Styles

"Yummy" - Justin Bieber



Social Star Award:

Dixie D'Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae



Favorite Music Video Choreography:

BTS - Son Sung Deuk

"34+35" (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson

"Do It" (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

"Honey Boo" (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami

"Physical" (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna

"Rain On Me" (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson

"Say So" (Doja Cat) - Cortland Brown

“WAP" (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight

"Bop" (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh



TikTok Bop of the Year:

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd

"Lottery (Renegade)" - K CAMP

"Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion

"Savage Love" (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

"Say So" - Doja Cat

"WAP" - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion