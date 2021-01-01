NEWS Demi Lovato has 'survivor's guilt' in wake of DMX's health emergency Newsdesk Share with :





Demi Lovato has been struggling with "survivor's guilt" ever since rap icon DMX was hospitalised following a suspected drug overdose.



The Party Up (Up in Here) hitmaker, real name Earl Simmons, has been under doctors' care in White Plains, New York since Friday night, when he suffered a heart attack.



He was placed on life support, with his manager, Nakia Walker, revealing he is in a "vegetative state with lung and brain failure", and medics are now running various tests on the rapper to determine his level of brain activity, if any at all.



And the tragic turn of events for DMX, who has a long history of substance abuse troubles, has reminded Demi just how close she came to losing her life in 2018 after her own heroin overdose.



"Any time I see someone OD (overdose) or pass away that's in the public eye I immediately think, 'That could have been you, had you not been putting all this work into the last couple of years of your life (sic),'" the popstar admitted on TMZ Live. "There's times I've felt, like, feeling survivor's guilt. You do ask yourself, 'Why am I still here, why are others not?' It's challenging. I have to realise that every day is a day that someone else doesn't get."



Demi, who recreates her overdose drama in her new music video for Dancing with the Devil, has learned to count her blessings "every day".

"It makes me want to live the best life I can possibly have, knowing others didn't get the chance," she added of her survival.



The singer has been candid about her near-fatal sobriety slip after sharing her side of the story in the new YouTube docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.