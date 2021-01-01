NEWS Jennifer Lopez: 'I'm in the best shape of my life' Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez is in the "best shape of (her) life" at the age of 51.



The multi-talented singer and actress opened up to InStyle magazine about her exercise regime, and explained that while she used to work up a sweat for her looks, she now does so for her health.



"I also think I'm in the best shape of my life," the On The Floor star explained. "In my 20s and 30s I used to work out but not like I do now. It's not that I work out more; I just work out harder and smarter. And it doesn't take me as long as it did in the past.



"When you do things for the right reasons, you actually look better!"



Jennifer has also become famous for her work ethic over the years, with a varied career including singing and acting. And when it comes to how she maintains such a positive outlook in all aspects of her life, the JLo Beauty mogul smiled: "I love what I do. I'm passionate about it. Every day does not seem like a job to me. I can honestly say I'm living a dream, and I'm grateful every day that I wake up."