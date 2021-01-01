NEWS Sofia Richie dating music executive Newsdesk Share with :





Model Sofia Richie is reportedly off the market again after embarking on a romance with music executive Elliot Grainge.



Sofia split from Scott Disick, who has three children with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, last summer after a three-year relationship.



The 22-year-old model was then briefly linked to businessman Matthew Morton, but now it seems she's moved on to date the 27-year-old son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.



"They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia's brother, Miles," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It's very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes."



"Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun," the insider added.



Sofia - the daughter of music superstar Lionel Richie - previously hinted at the new romance by posting a photo of herself and Grainge posing in an elevator on Instagram on 26 March, although their faces were partially hidden from view thanks to their face masks.



In the new series of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott has claimed his relationship with Sofia ended when she asked him to choose between her and his family life.



"I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, she was like, 'I don't wanna share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'" he said in one clip. "Instead of just wanting to work with it, she literally said, with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose, me or Kourtney.'"