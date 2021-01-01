Cardi B super serious about business deals

Cardi B has warned cheapskate executives not to offer her deals that don't cover her true worth, because she knows when she's being cheated.

The WAP hitmaker has a keen radar for when she is being taken advantage of and refuses to let that happen.

"Sometimes I feel like a company might see, you know, a girl like me - a coloured girl like me... from the ’hood and s**t, and they might be like, 'Oh, we could offer her a $2 million advance'," the rapper told XXL Magazine.

"And the company is gonna make out of you, probably f**king $50 million, $100 million. And you settle for $2 million, because they think that you're so thirsty for that money that they just gonna give you the $2 million (sic)," she fumed.

Cardi explained racism is still a big problem at the top in America because white "influencers" are still offered the best deals.

"I hate making everything about race because race do exist, race is real...(sic)," she said.

"Sometimes you do see that race really matters and s**t, because I’ve been seeing some influencers, that are not, you know, like me - Caucasian influencers - and they’re getting paid big money," she went on.

Proclaiming: "I’m a whole artist," Cardi added that she knows how much other performers get paid.

"I’ve been doing my research now, heavy. And it’s like, 'Damn, muthaf**kers is getting ripped the f** off' (sic). And that’s why I’m like, 'Nah, I’m gonna get everything that I deserve'," she insisted, noting: "I feel like I’ve been on deals before that like, yeah, I got paid, but I feel like I deserved more. And I made sure this year that I get everything I deserve. Not just on music deals but on everything."

Cardi also told XXL she's very happy with the way her money is being handled: "I got good lawyers that’s handling my s**t," she smiled, sharing that she likes to pay in full when she can.

"One thing I told my business manager, don't even pay my business little by little. Take it all out. I don’t want to feel like I owe nothing. It's good to be debt-free," she said.