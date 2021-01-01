Cardi B and Offset were intimate after recording Um Yea collaboration

Cardi B and husband Offset were intimate straight after recording their collaboration Um Yea.

In a voice note to fans on her Twitter account, Cardi revealed how their 2017 duet came about, and what happened afterwards.

"I don't want to give you this weird, fake a*s romantic, awkward story, but I remember this one time when I was in the studio with Offset and he was doing Um Yea, the song that me and him have together," she recalled on Monday.

"And while he was doing the song and everything, he kept looking at me and smiling and s**t, while he was making the song and then I told him, "I want to get on the song'. So I just started writing my verse and everything and he was looking at me like, "Oh s**t, girl!"'

"And then we f**ked. We f**ked right after," she concluded.

Cardi, who married Offset in 2017, is famous for being incredibly open about her sex life, and told Dazed magazine in a previous interview that she's not trying to convey any kind of "message" - that's just the way she is.

"You know when you’re around your homegirls, you talk about sex, about men, about this and that. I see the world as my friend and I’m gonna talk to them about what I talk about," she explained.