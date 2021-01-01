Kodak Black's security guard shot in parking lot ambush

A security guard for rapper Kodak Black has been hospitalised after a shooting in a McDonald's parking lot in Florida.

The Zeze star and his entourage had just left the Cultur3 Fest featuring Kodak Black + Friends event in Tallahassee in the early hours of Monday when they noticed they were being followed.

His drivers tried to cut the pursuers off by having one of their cars block the entrance to the restaurant's parking area, but when a suspicious vehicle pulled up, a passenger opened fire, hitting a bodyguard in the leg.

The injured employee was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is now in a stable condition, TMZ reported, noting the guard reportedly underwent surgery after one of the shots apparently hit an artery.

According to Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, Kodak Black was not in the same vehicle at the time and is unharmed. According to Page Six, the rapper, born Bill Kahan Kapri, was whisked away in an armoured vehicle after the shooting.

Police are now investigating the apparent ambush, which occurred months after Kodak was released from prison by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who commuted his sentence for weapons charges in January.