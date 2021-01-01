Iggy Azalea rules out starting OnlyFans account

Iggy Azalea will "never ever" create an OnlyFans account.

The Fancy rapper is known for showing off her sensational figure on social media but she has insisted she has no plans to monetise her selfies.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the star, 30, told her fans she would never appear on adult content site OnlyFans.

"I think OnlyFans can be really empowering for people, But I WILL NEVER, EVER join," insisted Iggy.

"I don't want to make that type of content and it only f**ks up the bag for people on there who really about that life. Shoutout to the baddies tho (sic)!"

However, she isn't totally opposed to the platform and followed through with retweeting her fans' OnlyFans links to help promote their accounts.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based website that has become popular for users' adult content. Fellow rappers Tyga and Bhad Bhabie are among those boosting their earnings on the site.